Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rev Group Inc (REVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $714.13 Million

Brokerages expect Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) to announce sales of $714.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rev Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $727.30 million and the lowest is $693.80 million. Rev Group reported sales of $683.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rev Group.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Rev Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

REVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rev Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. MED initiated coverage on shares of Rev Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rev Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of REVG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. 509,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,411. Rev Group has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $734.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Rev Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,331,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,002,000 after purchasing an additional 465,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rev Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,480,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rev Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,579,000 after purchasing an additional 102,740 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Rev Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,694,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 272,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rev Group by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rev Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.