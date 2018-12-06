Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) to announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Schneider National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Schneider National reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Schneider National.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other Schneider National news, Director James L. Welch purchased 2,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 608,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,728,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Schneider National by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

