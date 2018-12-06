Zacks: Analysts Expect Carbon Black Inc (CBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) will report sales of $55.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Carbon Black’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.46 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carbon Black will report full year sales of $208.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.30 million to $208.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $256.01 million, with estimates ranging from $251.69 million to $262.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carbon Black.

Get Carbon Black alerts:

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million.

CBLK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carbon Black from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CBLK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.42. 1,061,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,239. Carbon Black has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBLK. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,487,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,702,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after acquiring an additional 922,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,799,000. Intel Corp bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,442,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,438,000. 25.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carbon Black (CBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Black Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Black and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.