Zacks: Analysts Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $461.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report sales of $461.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $490.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $449.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $436.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $469.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.20, for a total value of $33,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.56 per share, with a total value of $7,228,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,472 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,975,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,081,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,324,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,987,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $130.15 and a 1 year high of $184.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

