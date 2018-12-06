Zacks: Analysts Set $8.25 Target Price for DLH Holdings Corp (DLHC)

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $8.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DLH an industry rank of 81 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of DLH in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

In other news, insider Kevin Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLH stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.20. DLH has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

