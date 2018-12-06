Zacks: AVX Co. (AVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AVX an industry rank of 72 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AVX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVX by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,709,000 after purchasing an additional 842,559 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of AVX by 412.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 611,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 492,310 shares in the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVX by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 782,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 476,139 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVX by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 543,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 431,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AVX in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,754,000. 25.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVX opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.08. AVX has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.48.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $456.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. AVX had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AVX will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. AVX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

