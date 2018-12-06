Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (GNMX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aevi Genomic Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). Aevi Genomic Medicine posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aevi Genomic Medicine will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aevi Genomic Medicine.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 51,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 209,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.35% of Aevi Genomic Medicine at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

