Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf Co (ELY) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2018

Brokerages predict that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $262.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.83 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELY. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.91.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,338,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 475,786 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 211,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,177,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

