Zacks: Brokerages Expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Will Post Earnings of $6.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will report $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.49. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $3.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $28.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.07 to $29.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $30.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.46 to $32.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CACC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $473.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $312.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.71.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.10, for a total transaction of $2,065,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,818 shares of company stock worth $15,431,423 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 481.8% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 129,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,582,000 after acquiring an additional 106,962 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 31.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,181 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $386.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 36.75 and a quick ratio of 36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $297.63 and a 52-week high of $467.26.

Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

