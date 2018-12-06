Zacks: Brokerages Expect Interface, Inc. (TILE) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Interface posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.38 million. Interface had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on Interface and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Interface from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Interface has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $15.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $917.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.49. Interface has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Interface by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.