Zacks: Brokerages Expect Watsco Inc (WSO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Watsco reported sales of $964.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.15). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.38.

NYSE:WSO opened at $153.00 on Thursday. Watsco has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $192.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,867,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,673,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Watsco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Watsco by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 82,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 500,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

