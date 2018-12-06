Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AXA Equitable (EQH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. provides financial services which includes investment management insights and advisory solutions. The Company’s operating segments consists of Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions and Corporate and Other. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of AXA Equitable stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. AXA Equitable has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AXA Equitable will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Axa sold 60,000,000 shares of AXA Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $1,184,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in AXA Equitable by 11.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in AXA Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AXA Equitable during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AXA Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AXA Equitable by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,181,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

