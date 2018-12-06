Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CSI Compressco (CCLP) to Hold

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

CCLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

NASDAQ CCLP traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 143,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.79. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSI Compressco will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 161,467 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 352,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 97,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,275,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 179,760 shares during the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

