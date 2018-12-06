Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Culp (CULP) to Strong Sell

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Culp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. Culp has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Culp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $77.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Culp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 30,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

