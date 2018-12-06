Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fresnillo (FNLPF) to Sell

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FNLPF. ValuEngine downgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

FNLPF stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.45.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

