Zacks Investment Research Lowers Main Street Capital (MAIN) to Hold

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

MAIN stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 95.77% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Vincent D. Foster bought 25,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.66 per share, with a total value of $1,000,095.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,583,565 shares in the company, valued at $61,220,622.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

