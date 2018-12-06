Zacks Investment Research Lowers SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SEAS. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Wedbush set a $24.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NYSE SEAS opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.24 and a beta of 1.03.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $483.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.