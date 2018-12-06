Zacks Investment Research Lowers UDR (UDR) to Hold

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UDR have outperformed its industry over the past three months. The company is likely to benefit from its vast experience in the residential real estate market. Its portfolio, located in the targeted U.S. markets, has a superior product-mix. Specifically, favorable demographics, household formation, recovering economy and job-market growth are expected to drive demand for its properties. UDR also adheres to disciplined capital allocation. However escalating deliveries in a number of its markets remains a concern for the company as this curtails landlords’ ability to demand higher rents and also increase concessional activities. Rate hike add to its woes.”

UDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.93.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.08. The stock had a trading volume of 151,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,379. UDR has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. UDR had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,590.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $1,648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,969,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,773 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,829. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,516,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,370,000 after acquiring an additional 135,997 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 42,605,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,722,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,410,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,509,000 after acquiring an additional 559,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,025,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,586,000 after acquiring an additional 528,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,830,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,750,000 after acquiring an additional 811,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

