Zacks Investment Research Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Walgreens Boots has been outperforming its industry. The company's Retail Pharmacy USA division witnessed comparable prescription growth and benefited from a strong retail prescription market in the last reported quarter. Meanwhile, low prescription volume and continuing government reimbursement pressure in the United Kingdom, have been leading to sluggishness in Retail Pharmacy International division. However, solid pharmacy sales growth encourages us reflecting synergies from Rite Aid store addition. The company has been gaining on account of strategic tie-ups. We are looking forward to Walgreens Boots’ alliance with Express Scripts and Kroger aiming to expand its existing group purchasing efforts and product offerings respectively. Yet, the ongoing generic drug inflation is hurting Walgreens' pharmacy margin. Walgreens Boots faces tough competition along with currency fluctuations.”

WBA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.89.

Shares of WBA opened at $82.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,356.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,194 over the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71,970.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $848,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,789,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,369,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,524 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,089,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,318,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,183,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,681 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,545,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $841,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,950 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

