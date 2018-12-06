Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Esterline Technologies (ESL) to “Hold”

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Esterline Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company serving principally aerospace and defense markets. Esterline views the company’s businesses in three segments related to its set of core competencies: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. Avionics & Controls segment focus on technology interface systems for commercial and military aircraft and similar devices for land- and sea-based military vehicles, cockpit displays and integration systems and other high-end industrial applications. The Sensors & Systems segment includes operations that produce high-precision temperature and pressure sensors, specialized harsh-environment interconnect solutions, electrical power distribution equipment, and other related systems principally for aerospace and defense customers. Advanced Materials focuses on process-related technologies including high-performance elastomer products used for a wide range of military and commercial aerospace purposes. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Esterline Technologies from $85.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Esterline Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $122.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays raised Esterline Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Esterline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $123.00 price target on Esterline Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Esterline Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.59. 1,121,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.24. Esterline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.89.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. Esterline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.45%. Esterline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Esterline Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fpa Funds Trust sold 110,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $13,037,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $401,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,986 shares of company stock worth $25,140,045. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 399.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 683,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,201,000 after purchasing an additional 547,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 1,024.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 157,472 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Esterline Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,333,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 303.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 91,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

