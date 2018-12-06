Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Hawaiian (FHB) to “Hold”

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Hawaiian news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $574,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 117.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,109,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,346,000 after buying an additional 4,916,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 56.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,540,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,121,000 after buying an additional 3,439,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 97.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,798,000 after buying an additional 2,309,230 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 41,455.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,560,000 after buying an additional 2,114,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 48.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,730,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,628,000 after buying an additional 1,882,584 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

