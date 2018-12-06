Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mcdonald’s (MCD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have $208.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “McDonald’s impressive earnings surprise history, various sales and digital initiatives as well as positive comparable sales have helped the stock to outperform its industry in the past six months. Also, earning estimate for 2018 have increased over the past month. Furthermore, increased focus on delivery and accelerated deployment of Experience of the Future restaurants in the United States should boost its performance. These apart, the company’s efforts to drive growth in International Lead & High Growth Markets bode well. In fact, global comps at McDonald’s have been positive over the trailing 13 quarters. Yet, high labor costs and currency headwinds remain major concerns. Moreover, revenues have been under pressure for quite some time due to strategic refranchising initiatives. Even its heightened focus on refranchising should cut the capital requirements and facilitate EPS growth.”

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mcdonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Mcdonald’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.50. 42,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,657. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $146.84 and a twelve month high of $190.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.67%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mcdonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.