Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NuCana (NCNA) to “Strong-Buy”

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NCNA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NCNA opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. NuCana has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $620.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 7.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuCana by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NuCana by 18.4% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NuCana by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 77,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodford Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of NuCana by 27.3% in the second quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer.

