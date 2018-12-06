Zacks: Reading International, Inc. (RDI) Given $28.25 Average Target Price by Analysts

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $28.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Reading International an industry rank of 152 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDI. BidaskClub lowered Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Reading International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reading International in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

RDI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.12. 6,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.36. Reading International has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. Reading International had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reading International will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret Cotter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $54,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Reading International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Reading International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Reading International by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Reading International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

