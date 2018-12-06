Zalando SE (ZAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €39.88 ($46.37).

ZAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

ZAL opened at €25.50 ($29.65) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

