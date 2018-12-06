Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.05. 12,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,323. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $101.49 and a 12 month high of $184.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.81% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $452,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $6,424,786.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,394,031.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,640 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,449. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $10,029,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 925,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,535,000 after buying an additional 216,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

