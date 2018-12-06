Zeitcoin Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Zeitcoin has a total market cap of $673,435.00 and approximately $182.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, SouthXchange and YoBit. In the last week, Zeitcoin has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002802 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Profile

ZEIT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,224,512 coins. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, YoBit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

