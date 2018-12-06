ZMINE (ZMN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19,422.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One ZMINE token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $19,422.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZMINE has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00040139 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00001276 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Cryptosolartech (CST) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000531 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 782,255,922 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,246,464 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

