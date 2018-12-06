Zscaler (ZS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZS opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -120.03. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

In other Zscaler news, insider Manoj Apte sold 107,544 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $4,503,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 2,884 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $97,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,228 shares of company stock worth $11,535,607 over the last ninety days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Zscaler by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 181,600 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 176,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 69,933 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $2,890,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.58.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

