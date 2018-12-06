Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 256 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,200,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 2nd quarter valued at $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

In other news, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of WellCare Health Plans stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total value of $131,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anat Hakim sold 1,647 shares of WellCare Health Plans stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $422,027.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,167. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCG opened at $252.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.06 and a 12-month high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 2.38%. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. Analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $265.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 target price on WellCare Health Plans and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $292.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.20.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-acquires-256-shares-of-wellcare-health-plans-inc-wcg.html.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.