Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,689,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,935,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,865,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after buying an additional 535,887 shares in the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 27.2% during the second quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 5,099,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,741,000 after buying an additional 1,091,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,738,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,133,000 after buying an additional 475,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,256,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,066,000 after buying an additional 866,355 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. MKM Partners set a $49.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

In other news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton bought 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $250,266.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 301,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,928. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

