-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for KITOV PHARMA LT/S (KTOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) to announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for KITOV PHARMA LT/S’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KITOV PHARMA LT/S will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KITOV PHARMA LT/S.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,609. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.64.

About KITOV PHARMA LT/S

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

