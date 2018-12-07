$0.15 EPS Expected for CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNHI. ValuEngine lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

CNHI traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,509. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.22.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.