$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atento SA (ATTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atento’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.18. Atento posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Atento will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atento.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barrington Research set a $14.00 target price on shares of Atento and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Atento from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTO. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Atento in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Atento during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Atento by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,105,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atento by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Atento by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 167,174 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atento stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,579. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $341.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.39.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

