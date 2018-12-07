$0.19 EPS Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MaxLinear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

In related news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,037,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MaxLinear by 3,113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,147,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,772,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,472,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,850 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,378,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,651,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,873,000 after purchasing an additional 888,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MXL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,196. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

