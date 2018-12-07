$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 11,977.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,361,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,376,000 after buying an additional 14,242,353 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2,586.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,259,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951,637 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $195,864,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $97,334,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 264.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,647,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,784 shares in the last quarter.

PAGS opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.21.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

