$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Data Corp (FDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for First Data’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. First Data posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that First Data will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Data.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDC shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on First Data from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of First Data in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Nomura upped their price objective on First Data from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on First Data in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised First Data from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

NYSE FDC opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Data has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $26.62.

In related news, insider Cynthia A. Armine-Klein sold 99,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,890,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,767 shares in the company, valued at $12,592,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $654,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,591.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,228 shares of company stock worth $8,614,395 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Data by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,971,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,739,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 13.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,728,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,192,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 95.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,790,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

