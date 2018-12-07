$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Data Corp (FDC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for First Data’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. First Data posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that First Data will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Data.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDC shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on First Data from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of First Data in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Nomura upped their price objective on First Data from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on First Data in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised First Data from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

NYSE FDC opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Data has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $26.62.

In related news, insider Cynthia A. Armine-Klein sold 99,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,890,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,767 shares in the company, valued at $12,592,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $654,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,591.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,228 shares of company stock worth $8,614,395 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Data by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,971,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,739,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 13.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,728,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,192,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 95.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,790,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Data (FDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Data (NYSE:FDC)

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply