-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.40). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million.

TTPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. WBB Securities raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 49,332 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after buying an additional 149,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $94.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.69.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH)

