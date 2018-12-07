$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Schneider National Inc (SNDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Schneider National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. Schneider National posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Schneider National.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Schneider National had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNDR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE SNDR opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.34. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In other news, Director James L. Welch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.37 per share, with a total value of $44,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 608,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,728,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

