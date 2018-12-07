$0.46 EPS Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 3.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. ValuEngine cut SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on SPS Commerce to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 31,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $3,067,387.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 5,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.35, for a total value of $528,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,561 shares of company stock worth $4,581,581 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.89. 8,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 197.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $100.68.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

