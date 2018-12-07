$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vectrus Inc (VEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) will report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.94. Vectrus posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.47 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 16.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, November 12th.

NYSE:VEC opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Vectrus has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $41.48.

In related news, Director Eric M. Pillmore purchased 1,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $388,499.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $32,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,250 shares of company stock worth $137,983 and sold 4,125 shares worth $116,064. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vectrus during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,551,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Vectrus during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vectrus by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,748,000 after buying an additional 108,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vectrus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,137,000 after buying an additional 88,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Vectrus by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 74,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 55,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

