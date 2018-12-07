102,246 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 102,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,444,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,136,000 after buying an additional 26,422,942 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,876.9% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 713,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 701,530 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 684,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,661 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 569,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 472.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 314,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 259,967 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $52.24 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

