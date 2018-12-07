$112.81 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) will report $112.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.63 million to $119.92 million. Preferred Apartment Communities posted sales of $81.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $401.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.63 million to $403.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $500.02 million, with estimates ranging from $470.61 million to $514.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.95 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

APTS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,785. The company has a market cap of $596.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 61.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

