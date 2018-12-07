130,802 Shares in Eversource Energy (ES) Purchased by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 130,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,000. Eversource Energy accounts for 0.5% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,468,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,687,670,000 after buying an additional 562,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 100,075.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,640,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,750,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,405,000 after purchasing an additional 494,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,641,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $68.90. 140,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.20. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

WARNING: “130,802 Shares in Eversource Energy (ES) Purchased by Wexford Capital LP” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/130802-shares-in-eversource-energy-es-purchased-by-wexford-capital-lp.html.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.