$19.54 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will report sales of $19.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.48 billion and the highest is $19.66 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $19.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $64.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.58 billion to $65.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $66.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.50 billion to $67.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $124.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.89.

In related news, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,447.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,639.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $587,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,823,000 after purchasing an additional 536,023 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $836,330,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $116.84 on Friday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $166.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

