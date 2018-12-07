199,200 Shares in Worldpay Inc (WP) Acquired by Sanoor Capital Management LP

Sanoor Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,173,000. Worldpay makes up approximately 6.4% of Sanoor Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sanoor Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Worldpay as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Worldpay by 24.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Worldpay by 354.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 43,155 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Worldpay by 2.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 55,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Worldpay by 44.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

WP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Worldpay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Nomura cut their price target on Worldpay from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Worldpay in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Worldpay from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Worldpay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.03.

NYSE WP traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $82.00. 244,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Worldpay Inc has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark L. Heimbouch sold 29,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total transaction of $2,915,963.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohinton Kalifa sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $7,557,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

