$2.14 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post $2.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.44 million and the lowest is $1.13 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $1.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $45.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.61 million to $46.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.03 million, with estimates ranging from $3.62 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 455.15%. The company’s revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPMC. BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Leerink Swann started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $1,269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $162,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

BPMC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.42. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

