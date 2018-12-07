$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will post sales of $2.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.60 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $9.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $125.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $137.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $191,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,319.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $126.01 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $90.42 and a 52-week high of $133.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

