2,000 Shares in Xylem Inc (XYL) Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,644,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,404 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,171,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,837,000 after acquiring an additional 74,982 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,189,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,898,000 after acquiring an additional 880,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Xylem by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,721,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,398,000 after acquiring an additional 207,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,083,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,396,000 after acquiring an additional 77,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other news, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 17,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $1,396,390.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,563.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,661 shares of company stock worth $1,755,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $66.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

