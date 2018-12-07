20,000 Shares in General American Investors Co. Inc. (GAM) Acquired by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of General American Investors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,949. General American Investors Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $49,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,187.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodney B. Berens sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $148,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,218 shares in the company, valued at $305,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,035 shares of company stock worth $66,039. Insiders own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

